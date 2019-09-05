Augusta 911 Center launches new innovative system

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta 911 Center launched a new innovative and technology-driven initiative system Sept. 3.
ASAP, the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, is designed to increase the efficiency and reliability of emergency electronic signals from alarm monitoring companies to Public Safety Answering Points, commonly referred to as a PSAP. The new system is designed to improve emergency call processing and response times to police, fire, and medical alarms for business and residences in Augusta-Richmond County.
This system enables alarm monitoring system companies to automatically communicate with 911 communication officers, this eliminates the need for alarm companies to physically dial the 911 center. The monitoring association estimates the program will cut response times down anywhere between two-five minutes.
The program will assist in law enforcement apprehensions for burglar alarms, decrease in fire duration and damage for fire alarms, and provide better patient outcomes for medical alarms.
The Augusta 911 Center becomes the 59th agency in the United States and the second PSAP in Georgia to adopt the service.
