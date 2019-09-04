Upcoming job fair for Columbia County School District

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The job fair will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Evans Elementary School. The school district is looking to hire for non-certified positions including bus drivers, nutrition workers and custodians. The Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation and Nutrition Department will have staff members on hand to give an overview of the job descriptions and answer questions.
The Columbia County School District has listed some minimum requirements for potential bus drivers:
- Must be 21 years of age
- Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include drug and alcohol screenings
- Must have a safe driving record
- Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students
It is required to have a Commercial Driver’s License to drive a school bus, but it is not required for employment. The school district offers paid, in-house training to earn a CDL to the qualified candidates.
Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to dress in business attire. On-site interviews are possible.
Applicants can apply online and send their resumes to alicia.battle@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair. To find a complete job description and application online, go to www.ccboe.net.
