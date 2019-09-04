Tracking Hurricane Dorian and Impacts on the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Hurricane Dorian continues to move up the southeastern coastline, impacting Northeast Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas over the next 24-48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend from the center of Hurricane Dorian and bring damaging conditions to communities directly along the coast, places like Savannah and Charleston. Heavy rains and life-threatening storm surge will likely lead to extensive flooding.
Tropical-storm force winds are expected to extend well inland of the storm.
Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings, as well as Flood Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted up and down the southeast coastline from Virginia to Florida.
It is important to heed warnings and take part in preparations. While Dorian is expected to remain and category 2 storm as it impacts Georgia and South Carolina,
Conditions in the CSRA today should remain partly sunny and dry, but by the afternoon more clouds will build into the area and some far-eastern counties may begin to experience showers and storms from Dorian’s outer bands. Winds will also pick up throughout the afternoon, with gusts near 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s and low-90s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a better risk for showers and storms especially after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the low-70s.
By tomorrow morning, Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be moving just off the coast of northeastern Georgia and southeastern South Carolina. Winds will increase across the CSRA sustained out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
Showers and storms are likely, especially across eastern counties.
Hurricane Dorian will pull away to the northeast late Thursday, and conditions will dry out and skies will clear. We will close out the workweek and begin the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper-90s.
