TEEING OFF: Topgolf Augusta location breaks ground
Topgolf announced they’ve broke ground on their Augusta location.
By Lydia Robinson | September 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 1:08 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Topgolf announced they have broken ground here in Augusta.

Topgolf expressed their excitement for bringing this location to Augusta in a statement Wednesday.

“We are excited to share that this will be a Topgolf experience like you have never seen before, one that has been specifically developed for the Augusta community. This location is very important to us, as Augusta has been such an incredible history with the game of golf, and we are excited to ‘tee off’ our latest and greatest plans in the community."

