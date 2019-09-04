Man indicted for manslaughter after boating accident in Shoals, Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WFXG) - A man has been indicted for manslaughter after a boating accident in Shoals, Alabama in June.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly announced the indictment of 33-year-old Ross “Trey” Newton Wooten III on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Wooten was driving a boat when it crashed into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cowart and her five-year-old daughter, Blakely, died in the accident from multiple blunt force trauma. Wooten was seriously injured.
