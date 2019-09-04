Man indicted for manslaughter after boating accident in Shoals, Alabama

The accident claimed the lives of an Augusta mom and her daughter

Ross Wooten was indicted for manslaughter Sept. 3.
By Ceara Hester | September 3, 2019 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 9:16 PM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WFXG) - A man has been indicted for manslaughter after a boating accident in Shoals, Alabama in June.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly announced the indictment of 33-year-old Ross “Trey” Newton Wooten III on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Wooten was driving a boat when it crashed into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cowart and her five-year-old daughter, Blakely, died in the accident from multiple blunt force trauma. Wooten was seriously injured.

