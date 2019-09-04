If power outages occur, take caution when using a generator to power your home.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - As Hurricane Dorian makes its way northwest, Augusta and the CSRA are preparing for winds and rain.
Richmond County Fire Chief Chris James says he doesn’t see power outages as a threat to the area right now, but in the event you do lose power, it’s important to take caution before using a generator to power your home. “It’s a combustible engine and it will create carbon monoxide. You don’t want to keep it in your home, you want to make sure it’s in a well-ventilated area so that no would would get sick from the exhaust,” he says.
You cannot see or smell the poisonous exhaust but it’s deadly- using a generator inside can kill you in minutes. If you have to use one, make sure to follow proper safety instructions.
