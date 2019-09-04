Fire at Richmond County gas station ruled arson, reward offered

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Fire Department and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office in an investigation into a fire that occurred Monday, Sept. 2 around 3:30 a.m. at Exxon convenience store.
It has been determined by officials that the fire was intentionally set at the Exxon convenience store. "“This Exxon convenience store is located at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Willis Forman Road in Hephzibah,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “It appears that the suspect(s) broke in through the roof of the structure, poured accelerant throughout the store, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, and set the place on fire. The inside of the structure suffered major damage from the blaze.”
Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is asking for anyone with any information regarding the fire to call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
