Fire at Richmond County gas station ruled arson, reward offered

It has been determined by officials that the fire was intentionally set at the Exxon convenience store. "“This Exxon convenience store is located at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Willis Forman Road in Hephzibah,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “It appears that the suspect(s) broke in through the roof of the structure, poured accelerant throughout the store, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, and set the place on fire. The inside of the structure suffered major damage from the blaze.”