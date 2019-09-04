Fire Chief James says all hurricane expenses during this time, will be billed to Chatham County.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Schools in the area are closed and being used as storm shelters.
Some parents in the CSRA are concerned about their student’s missing school. Wondering if their kids will have to make up those days.
Richmond County Fire Chief Chris James gave storm updates in a press conference today- and when asked if they'll avoid using schools as storm shelters in the future he said Richmond and Chatham's counties have an agreement.
“Because it’s in a state of emergency, we’re not sure how many of those days they’ll have to make up or not make up. Because it’s under a state of emergency, not due to any fault of their own.”
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's declared a state of emergency in nine counties including Chatham.
As far as cost to Richmond County- Chief James says all hurricane expenses during this time, will be billed to Chatham County.
