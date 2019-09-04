Evacuees continue to make their way into the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As Hurricane Dorian continues on her path, evacuees continue making their way into the CSRA.
It’s been business as usual in the CSRA with the addition of hurricane shelters popping up in the area. An estimated 1,500 evacuees are staying in those shelters after escaping from Hurricane Dorian’s path.
“By the end of the day today, we should have five or six shelters open," said Susan Everitt, Executive Director, American Red Cross.
Evacuee Herbert Young’s had to leave his home in Beaufort three times in the past few years. He says he’s made Augusta his home away from home.
“I don’t think about material things. I think about saving my life and whoever I can save with me," Young said. “I was debating on going to Columbia, but I’ve been here a couple of times before, and we got treated so well and everything was so good and so nice that we decided to come back to Augusta.”
The city is no stranger to housing evacuees. It’s become a well-oiled machine with multiple counties, agencies and community members stepping up.
Chief Christopher James, EMA Director said, “what makes it better is that everyone understands that the citizen we are taking care of is most important. We put their needs at the forefront. We understand that this is the worst day for some of them.”
As people continue making their way here there’s an easy way you can help; By dropping off donations at the old fire station.
“We asked people to remember to bring some of those things with them, but in the time of Hurricanes, people forget. It really just helps to make them more comfortable, and it also helps us to conserve resources we need to use for other shelters as well," said Everitt.
If you live somewhere that’s being evacuated, Young has some advice for you. "I would say if there’s time left, I would head straight to Augusta, GA.”
There is a full list of other items you can bring to donate tomorrow at the old fire station at 2163 Central Avenue.
