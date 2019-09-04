Burke County Sheriff’s Office loses a Lieutenant of 30 years

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - After recently receiving her 30 year service award, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lieutenant Wanda Wells passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3 after battling cancer. Lt. Wells was surrounded by her family, friends, and Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.
Lt. Wells graduated from the Police Academy in Augusta in 1986 and started her career in law enforcement with the Louisville Police Department. She joined the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in August of 1989 under the leadership of Sheriff Gregory Coursey. Lt. Wells was a D.A.R.E. instructor throughout the years and was dedicated to her students.
The funeral for Lt. Wells will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Stone-Springfield A.M.E. Church in Stapleton, Ga. The burial will be at New Hope A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Grange, Ga. A visitation will take place at Davis Funeral Home in Louisville, Ga.
Food or other items can be brought to her home or to the Gregory T. Coursey Law Enforcement Center and will be brought to relatives.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.