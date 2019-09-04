Amid Hurricane Dorian, Burke County Schools closed, Thursday Sept. 5

BURKE COUNTY. GA (WFXG) - As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the area, Burke County Public Schools announced that all Burke County Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 5.
In an all-call Weather Emergency Message to staff and parents, Public Information Office, Amy Nunnally says that, “Wind gusts are predicted to be in excess of 40 MPH. Winds at this speed pose extreme danger for bus travel.”
All Burke County Public Schools will resume their schedule, Friday, Sept. 6th.
