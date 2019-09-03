Person missing after leaving Doctors Hospital

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person who was last seen leaving Doctors Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Sheriff’s Office reports the missing person as Cheryl Brooks Morris. Morris was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “Christ Is The Way” in white letters on the front, and dark colored pants. Morris is in the early stages of dementia.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.