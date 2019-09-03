Hurricane Dorian continues to move slowly north.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Hurricane Dorian will move slowly north along the east coast of Florida today. Dorian will move along the Georgia and South Carolina coast Wednesday and Thursday and moisture will slowly spread into the area. This will result in a chance of showers, with possible heavy rain and windy conditions across eastern SC. Drier air will spread into the area as Dorian moves to the northeast of the coast Thursday night and Friday. Please see the latest forecast for Dorian issued by the National Hurricane Center.
Conditions Wednesday through Thursday will depend on the track of tropical cyclone Dorian. There is moderate confidence that Dorian will stay offshore. Based on the current track, tropical storm force winds are possible mainly in the eastern Midlands and Pee Dee along with periods of heavy rain. However, shifts in the track of Dorian could result in significant changes to the forecast and potential impacts. See the latest advisory on Dorian from the National Hurricane Center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.