Hurricane Dorian continues to move slowly north.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Hurricane Dorian will move slowly north along the east coast of Florida today. Dorian will move along the Georgia and South Carolina coast Wednesday and Thursday and moisture will slowly spread into the area. This will result in a chance of showers, with possible heavy rain and windy conditions across eastern SC. Drier air will spread into the area as Dorian moves to the northeast of the coast Thursday night and Friday. Please see the latest forecast for Dorian issued by the National Hurricane Center.