Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center prepares for Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center announced that they have activated the incident management team amid Hurricane Dorian.
Along with the activation of the team, the medical center will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and its impact in our region.
In a detailed press release, the Charlie Norwood states information on hours for community based outpatients clinics and more:
CBOC STATUS FOR Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Thursday, September 5, 2019
- Aiken CBOC – open normal hours
- Athens, Ga. CBOC - open normal hours
- Statesboro, Ga. CBOC – closed Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Thursday, September 5, 2019
PATIENT STATUS: All outpatient appointments and procedures will continue as planned; patients should report for their appointment as usual. If a Veteran wishes to cancel an appointment, please call your clinic so we know you are safe. The VA medical center’s inpatient care units and emergency department are open and operational. We will continue to monitor the status of the storm and update closures as needed.
EMPLOYEE STATUS: Employees should review facility and service line emergency management plans and make plans to ensure the safety of their families. Guidance on status for the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and all facilities will be updated as more information and updated storm projections become available. Questions regarding work status should be addressed to your supervisor.
PATIENT PRESCRIPTION REFILLS: If a travelling Veteran (displaced by hurricane evacuation) runs out of medication(s) and need a renewal, you can visit the pharmacy during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, Ga., or 950 15th Street, Augusta, Ga.
SHELTERING IN PLACE, LINENS & MEALS: Some employees may be requested to shelter in place at the medical center to provide care coverage. More information regarding sheltering in place will be provided as needed or contact your supervisor with questions.
LOCAL SHELTER INFORMATION: Contact the American Red Cross at 1 (800) 733-2767 to be connected to a local chapter.
DAV TRANSPORTATION: Veterans with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) transportation should contact your DAV point of contact. If weather is severe, DAV transportation may not run for safety reasons.
VOLUNTEERS: Volunteers may contact voluntary services at 706-733-0188 ext. 5959 or 3020.
MISSION ACT URGENT CARE NEEDS: If Veterans need to use the new urgent care benefit, it is important that you go to an urgent care location in your community that is within the newly established VA contracted network. It is also important to know the following details about the prescription component of the benefit:
- If the urgent care provider gives you a prescription, you can fill a 14-day supply of that medication at the VA or in a pharmacy within the VA contracted network.
- If you choose to fill an urgent care prescription at a pharmacy outside of the VA network, you will be required to pay for the prescription at the time of pick up and then file a claim for reimbursement at your local VA medical facility.
This special publication about urgent care and the MISSION Act provides all the details for you.
If you arrive at an urgent care network location and have any difficulty receiving care, you can call 866-620-2071 to receive assistance.
You can also call your local VA facility 24/7 for advice, or logon to My HealtheVet and send a Secure Message (login required) to your health care team. Any Secure Message should get a response within 3 business days (usually fewer).
