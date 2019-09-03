Augusta fire department accepting donations for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you are interested in donating items for the shelters, Augusta Fire is accepting donations Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
They’re asking people to bring new, unopened packages of baby diapers up to size five pull-ups, adult diapers, baby and adult wipes, and disposable pads to go under beds. Gently used children’s toys and games for entertainment will be accepted, as well.
The drop off location is the old fire station at 2163 Central Avenue.
