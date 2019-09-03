The Augusta area prepares for 5,000 evacuees after mandatory evacuation for Georgia counties east of I-95.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp implemented a mandatory evacuation of Georgia counties east of I-95 Monday. Georgia Department of Transportation announced contraflow of I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The GDOT Press Release shows when and where roads will be affected.
Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) teams up with the American Red Cross to provide refuge to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
As we know, the American Red Cross is responding to support communities in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Here in Augusta, Volunteers are coming in from all over the United States- preparing food, water, shelter and comfort kits that contain items like toothbrushes, deodorant and soap, to help provide some relief in this difficult time.
Executive Director at American Red Cross in Augusta, Susan Everitt says, “We are prepared in the Augusta area to house about 5,000 evacuees from wherever they’re coming from. We did this two years ago with Hurricane Irma and we opened up 16 shelters so we are thinking we are probably a long the same type of trajectory this year for Dorian.”
Although the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track indicates Dorian will likely stay offshore, it warns a shift to the west cannot be ruled out- which could bring an increased threat to the CSRA.
Volunteers are preparing for all possibilities. American Red Cross Volunteer, Cindy Benson says, “It can be heartbreaking. I’ve had moments where our team just sat and cried but it’s the good times and you know, the hugs you get from the clients that say, ‘Thank you for being here.' That’s why we show up over and over.”
The fastest way to find a shelter near you is through the Red Cross Emergency App. Just click hurricane, then maps. When you click on the location, It’ll open the address and directions.
The American Red Cross asks for your support during this hurricane. If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can find out how at redcross.org
