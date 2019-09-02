All eyes on Dorian and effects to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All eyes on Hurricane Dorian and it is forecast to pass our coast line with the eye just 60-70 off shore. Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
This track, timing, and forecast intensity from a CAT3-CAT2 will give us windy conditions across most of the CSRA, but most of us will have sub-tropical storm force wind gusts, possibly 30-40mph especially on the Carolina side of the river and south. We are not in any tropical watches at this time. Rain chances remain at 30%.
Meanwhile Tuesday will be nice in the morning around 70° with afternoon highs reaching and some breaching 90°.
I’m forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday highs near 90° and an isolated rain band may set up mainly south of the metro.
Hurricane Dorian moves away from the CSRA Thursday Night and we clear it out for a great weekend.
