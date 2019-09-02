YMCA offering ‘School Day Out’ programs

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Families who are affected by Richmond County schools closings this week are welcome to register for YMCA’s ‘School Day Out’ programs.
The programs will be offered beginning Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wilson Family YMCA and Augusta South Family YMCA.
Parents can register online or on-site at the locations. Spots are limited and costs vary per branch. Lunch and snacks are included.
All YMCA branches will also open their shower and restroom facilities during normal operating hours per branch for evacuees coming to Augusta as a result of Hurricane Dorian.
