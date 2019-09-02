SouthStar EMS sends crews to Georgia and South Carolina coast

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As many organizations are preparing for the hurricane in our area, one emergency service is sending some of their own employees into to the thick of the storm.
Emergency responders from the SouthStar EMS sent its first team to the coast to begin evacuations.
“They’re really just doing the job that they do every day, except from being local, their deploying to bring those patients into the Inland area,” said SouthStar EMS Senior Chief Travis Lyle.
Chief Lyle says it's important that the crews get sent out to the coastal areas a few days before the storm comes.
“That way on the day of we're not moving people and everybody's safe."
To keep an eye on EMT crews SouthStar EMS utilizes a communication center that helps responders feel safe.
“We do that using our state of the art tracking device inside each vehicle,” said SouthStar Chief of Operations Jamey Crosby.
“They’re able to see when you pull out, where you’re located, how long you’ve been on that call even if for whatever reason the phone goes down,“ said SouthStar EMT Nicole Russell-Leach.
SouthStar EMS plans to send more crews out to the South Carolina and Georgia Coast over the next few days to help keep people out of harm’s way.
If you are someone who lives on the South Carolina or Georgia Coast, South Star emergency responders encourages people to relocate and seek shelter immediately.
