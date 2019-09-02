Richmond County Schools closed through Thursday, Sept. 5 amid Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Schools System will be closed Tuesday, Sept 3 through Thursday, Sept. 5 in an effort to support evacuees from Savannah-Chatham County affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The Richmond County School System will received medical evacuees today with the general population scheduled to arrive tomorrow.
The school system says, all extracurricular events are canceled, including middle school and junior varsity football games.
At this time, any decision on make-up days will be made by the RCBOE at a later date.
