Local Union shares special connection to Labor Day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The southeastern carpenters local union says they have a special connection to the holiday.
One of the founders of Labor Day, Peter J. McGuire, also founded The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
Daniel Morris, a business representative with the local union, says they’re proud that one of their own helped lead that effort to celebrate the American worker.
Morris says even after all these years; the holiday is still relevant. He brings up the labor strike, where some AT&T contractors say they were fighting unfair labor practices,“It’s important that these workers and their sacrifices are not forgotten more than anything,.”
AT&T and the contractors reached an agreement late last week.
