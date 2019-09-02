Dorian continues to hold its power along the Florida Coast as a Category 5

Tuesday...Major Hurricane Dorian along the east coast of Florida will move slowly north as upper level ridge weakens over the region. Deeper moisture appears to focus along the coast where low level convergence maximized. Subsidence expected over much of the area however the east Midlands will become moderately unstable and coastal convection may spread inland in the afternoon. Will keep low chance showers/thunderstorms in the east Midlands and CSRA. Max temps around 90. The National Hurricane Center moves Hurricane Dorian just off the South Carolina coast through Thursday. The Eastern Midlands would be most vulnerable to tropical storm force wind gusts and periods of heavy rainfall with that track. There will likely be a sharp west to east cut off on precipitation with the storm`s passage.