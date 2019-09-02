Columbia County and McDuffie County Schools set to remain open

CSRA (WFXG) - Both the Columbia County School District and the McDuffie County School System are set to remain open this week amid Hurricane Dorian.
The McDuffie County School System released a statement on Facebook stating, " Many people may be aware that the Richmond County School System is closed Tuesday-Thursday. This is to serve as an evacuation center as part of a mutual aid agreement with Savannah-Chatham County, which, unlike CSRA counties, has been ordered to evacuate. MCDUFFIE COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL BE OPEN THIS WEEK AS SCHEDULED. We look forward to seeing our students tomorrow morning."
While Abbigail Remkus, Director of Communication for the Columbia County School District stated in an email that, “We are closely watching the storm’s movement, but at this time we have no plans to close.”
FOX 54 will continue to keep you updated if any changes occur.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.