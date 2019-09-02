Columbia County and McDuffie County Schools set to remain open

The McDuffie County School System released a statement on Facebook stating, " Many people may be aware that the Richmond County School System is closed Tuesday-Thursday. This is to serve as an evacuation center as part of a mutual aid agreement with Savannah-Chatham County, which, unlike CSRA counties, has been ordered to evacuate. MCDUFFIE COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL BE OPEN THIS WEEK AS SCHEDULED. We look forward to seeing our students tomorrow morning."