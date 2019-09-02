Columbia County EMA is monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County Emergency Management Agency is preparing for the worst and is ready to respond if Hurricane Dorian comes to the area. The agency is in the stage of actively monitoring and coordinating with its emergency response partners to ensure they are prepared. The county was in the midst of preparations before Dorian appeared because September is natural emergency preparedness month.
The county is looking to bring in more generators to rely on in the midst of storms. So far the county received grants for water generators for the fire station. Currently the agency is waiting on two generator applications to be approved by FEMA.
“One is for the exhibition center, we are looking at generators for shelters and potential shelter locations. We coordinate with Red Cross to make sure we have enough for our folks and others. After the last hurricane we decided to keep a large store house of Red Cross sheltering materials here in Columbia County so we would have a quick response if needed,” explained Andy Leanza, who is the Emergency Management Director for Columbia County.
Columbia County Emergency Management Agency also trained their Community and Leisure Department to become Red Cross shelter managers and operators. The agency is hoping these additions will allow them to respond quicker.
