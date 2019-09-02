Augusta University calls for volunteers to assist Hurricane Dorian evacuees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As shelters are becoming available in Richmond County, Augusta University is looking for any medical or non-medical volunteers to assist Hurricane Dorian evacuees.
Volunteers will be helping at the different locations in the county and will be required to get a background screening and attend a short training orientation.
If interested, complete the emergency relief volunteer application form here. Once applications are confirmed, volunteers will be contacted by a member of AU’s emergency response team.
