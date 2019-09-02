Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau provides resource information for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With many evacuees coming to the Augusta area, the Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau is providing information on hotels, animal shelters, transportation and other services.
They have posted links and contact information on their website for those who need emergency services during their stay.
During regular business hours, evacuees can contact Augusta & Co./Augusta Visitors Center at (706)-724-4067 and Augusta CVB corporate offices at (706)-823-6600 for more information.
