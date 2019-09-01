Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in late night shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that left one person dead Saturday Aug. 31.
Authorities say 21-year-old Jamario Delagdo Anderson is responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Jaylyne Cannon. At 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Dr. with reports of a shooting.
The Richmond County Corner says Cannon was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson is known to frequent the Meadowbrook area and is believed to armed and dangerous. He is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
If you have any information contact any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.
