Augusta Museum of History holds 80th Anniversary of World War II display

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - To honor the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, the Augusta Museum of History took people back in time with reenactment and displays from that time period.
The Palmetto Riflemen, a civil war reenactment group, helped put the display together to honor veterans from the war. Community members across the CSRA were able to see original uniforms, photos, weapons, and of course learned more about the past.
“We felt that it needed to be done and here we are. Plus, of course most of us have ties to World War II. The display behind me with my Italian, my grandmother photograph and my cousins are in the display because they were in the Italian army in World War II.” says Kenneth Robison, Palmetto Riflemen Captain.
Next year is the 75th anniversary of VE Day and The Palmetto Rifleman tells Fox 54 that they are planning to hold another museum display to commemorate.
