Augusta Fire/EMA prepare for Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Fire/EMA are continuing to monitor Hurricane Dorian and prepare for potential evacuees.
Augusta partners spent the last week preparing for sheltering operations to ensure Augusta is ready.
“We’ve been watching every update from the National Hurricane Center hoping Dorian would not have an impact in the Southeast,” said Fire Chief and EMA Director Christopher James.
Augusta Fire/EMA is also monitoring the impacts of Hurricane Dorian to Augusta. “It is possible for us to see high winds and heavy rain, depending on the continued path of Hurricane Dorian. We have safe shelters identified for Richmond County residents if conditions worsen. This is especially important for families living in mobile homes.”
The fire chief will update the the public Sunday Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Westside High School, FOX 54 will be there to bring you the latest.
If you have not signed up for emergency alerts text “Augusta” to 99411 or download the CodeRed app on your phone.
