United Way of the CSRA kicks off community wide campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The United Way of the CSRA kicks off its community wide campaign this week and their goal is to raise more than $3 million. FOX 54 spoke to organizers about their plans to use the money to help those who are in need in the CSRA. Unfortunately, last year the United Way of the CSRA did not reach their goal. So this year organizers are being aggressive by making the goal $3 million which is 4% more than last year.