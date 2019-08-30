United Way of the CSRA kicks off community wide campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The United Way of the CSRA kicks off its community wide campaign this week and their goal is to raise more than $3 million. FOX 54 spoke to organizers about their plans to use the money to help those who are in need in the CSRA. Unfortunately, last year the United Way of the CSRA did not reach their goal. So this year organizers are being aggressive by making the goal $3 million which is 4% more than last year.
The United Way of the CSRA gave FOX 54 statistics that may be shocking to know:
- 1 in 5 children experience food insecurity every day.
- Last year the United Way of CSRA 211 help line received nearly 20,000 calls.
- 51% of the CSRA are living in poverty.
“They’re making choices every single day on how much food they can afford, how much gas they can put in their car, can afford rent, can they fully pay their utilities? It is those sort of decisions that our community is fighting every day. So we know the money that’s raised will go to support programs to change those numbers and support those families,” explained Brittany Burnett, who is the President and CEO of the United Way of the CSRA.
This year 200 companies and civic groups in the CSRA have signed up to hold work force campaigns to raise money for the United Way campaign, this includes stores like Publix, Suntrust Bank, churches and school districts.
This week campaign organizers are visiting these work place groups to help execute their campaign to raise the most money. Burnett is encouraging individuals to donate as well because every dollar counts.
