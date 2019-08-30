TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken gas line causes lane closure on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Rd in front of Kroger is shutdown due to a broken gas line.
Deputies say traffic on Wrightsboro Rd. is completely blocked eastbound between Marks Church Rd and Bobby Jones Expressway. This is affecting one lane.
Both exit ramps from Bobby Jones Expressway to Wrightsboro Rd are shutdown.
The closures are expected to last a few hours.
