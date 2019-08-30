Tracking Weekend Showers and Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A picture perfect end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low-90s. Humidity will remain low this afternoon but creep up once again over the weekend.
Saturday will start off with partly sunny skies, but more clouds will fill in by the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible later in the day. High temperatures will be in the low-90s.
Hurricane Dorian is continuing strengthen as it moves northwestward across very warm Atlantic waters. Hurricane Watches have been posted for the northwestern Islands of the Bahamas. A category 2 hurricane at this time, Dorian is expected to intensify into a major category 3 storm later today, reaching category 4 strength in the next 48 hours. States of Emergency have been posted for Florida and some southeast counties in Georgia.
It is too soon to know specifics of how Hurricane Dorian will impact Augusta. What is known now, is that depending on the track of the hurricane, heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds are possible by next week.
