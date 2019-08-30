Three people wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people who are wanted for questioning.
The sheriff’s office says, the three are wanted for questioning in reference to multiple incidents of identity fraud. The incident occurred at Sam’s Club, 596 Bobby Jones Expressway on Aug. 6 and 7.
Any information concerning these subjects, please contact Investigator Michael Hucko at (706) 821-1088 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
