Thomson Police Department introduce new initiatives to hire more officers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Police in Thomson are introducing new initiatives to grow their department. The initiatives are set to happen over the next three years. FOX 54 spoke to the police department about why it needs more officers in the area, and what management is doing to make it happen.
Currently there are a total of twelve officers at the Thomson Police Department and it is not enough to meet community needs. For this reason, the Thomson Police Chief came up with a plan to add more man power. There are currently two positions open right now for a patrol officer and sergeant.
Here is a break down of the filled positions within the Thomson Police Department:
- 1 Police Chief
- 1 Assistant Police Chief
- 7 road patrol officers
- 3 Investigators
The Thomson police department is operating on a three year plan to add several officers each year. A K-9 program is on the horizon as well for the first time in three years for the police department. Investigator Don Hilson told FOx 54 hiring more officers will give the department the power it needs to prevent and reduce crimes like shootings, assaults, and property crimes.
“Crime is not just a police problem it’s a community problem. We would like to be able bridge that gap and re-bridge that gap of working together to prevent crimes and solve the crimes that do happen," explained Investigator Hilson.
Apart of bridging the gap is adding the use of social media. In just the last month, Thomson Police Department has had an active Facebook and Instagram. They are hoping it will be a gateway of communication for the officers and community members.
