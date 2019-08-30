UPDATE: Single car crash in Aiken County claims life of 23-year-old man, Coroner confirms

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a single car crash in Aiken County occurred Friday, Aug. 30 in Wagener.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the crash that killed 23-year-old Ryan Evans of Andrews, SC.
Evans was driving a Nissan truck when he lost control of the vehicle traveling west on Wagener Rd. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed through a wooden fence then hitting a tree. Evans died of traumatic injuries, toxicology results are pending.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
Dispatch states that the crash happened on Highway 302 and crews responded around 12:20 p.m.
