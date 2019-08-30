Former Ft. Gordon Army Colonel sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A former Colonel at Ft. Gordon has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme.
Fifty-nine-year-old Anthony R. Williams of Vienna, VA accepted bribes to steer military contracts to CREC Group, a company who fraudulently claimed status as a small business. Now, the former active-duty U.S. Army colonel has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Williams was sentenced Friday, Aug. 30, by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Dudley H. Bowen. According to Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, Williams plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and felony conflict of interest. In March 2019, Williams agreed to forfeit more than $1.2 million in proceeds he received from the scheme. After his sentence is completed, he will have to serve three years of supervised release and there is no parole in the federal system.
The CREC Group was owned by a retired U.S. Army colonel, Calvin Devear Lawyer. It received Small Business Administration (SBA) status after Lawyer and Dwayne Oswald Fulton, then an employee of a defense contractor and former active duty U.S. Army colonel at Fort Gordon, falsely represented it as a small, disadvantaged business. Lawyer and Fulton both plead guilty and received five years in prison.
“Williams’ sentence wraps up an investigation that shed light on a cynical and disheartening scheme to steal taxpayer funds intended for our nation’s military,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “These men disgraced their oaths to serve their country, and accordingly are being held accountable for their despicable thefts.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.