Former Ft. Gordon Army Colonel sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

Williams was sentenced Friday, Aug. 30, by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Dudley H. Bowen. According to Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, Williams plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and felony conflict of interest. In March 2019, Williams agreed to forfeit more than $1.2 million in proceeds he received from the scheme. After his sentence is completed, he will have to serve three years of supervised release and there is no parole in the federal system.