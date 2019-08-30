Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation pushes back Fun Ride

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
A local organization is working to keep the community heart healthy.
The Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation does a car raffle every year but this year they wanted to do more. That’s why they started planning their first fun ride.
The ride will start at the Augusta Commons and will end at Mercedes Benz of Augusta.
Originally, the race was next week. However, due to overwhelming feedback, the organization decided to push back the event until October 12th.
Dr. Mac Bowman says this will allow them more time to put more safety measures in place.
Bowman, the founder of the organization, explains the inspiration for the ride, “we’re going to do a fun bicycle ride to improve the health and to get people into doing those physical things.”
To register, it costs $25 per biker. Dr. Bowman says the money goes toward various programs like the Boys and Girls Club, scholarships and more.
