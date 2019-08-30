City of Aiken plans to enter into a public-private partnership for the Old Aiken County Hospital

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -An Aiken City Council work session took place Thursday to discuss the process of entering into a public-private partnership involving the redevelopment of the old Aiken County hospital property.
The WTC, LLC of Graniteville, SC is reviewing the property for purchase that would be an investment of $45 million dollars.
The council plans to invest $12.5 million dollars of public funds into the project and that funding will be paid out in allocation of twenty percent as five benchmarks are met. "A council direction that we need to proceed and try to develop some sort of agreement, or continue to refine the agreement with developers, talk to other public entities to see about their interests and potential participation” says City Manager, Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The property would consist of, 400-person conference room, a 100-room hotel, surface parking lot, and 150 apartments.
“This will make a huge difference on this side of town. I think it will spark interest from other developers. We’ll see some more movement in that regard, which will mean not only more businesses but more jobs” District 1, Councilwoman, Gail Diggs says.
The Aiken City council plans to meet again on September 9 for the appearance of The Memorandum of Understanding.
