AT&T WORKERS ON STRIKE IN THE CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Local AT&T workers continued their strike on Tuesday, August 27. More than 20,000 workers were on strike across nine states.
FOX 54 spoke to AT&T employees and we were told the strike was due to unfair labor practices. Workers were wanting to bargain for a fair contract with AT&T after their last one ended earlier this month. Dalton Jones who is a service technician with the company said AT&T made handshake agreements with them but later changed their minds. Jones along with more than 200 workers in Augusta area were on the picket lines hoping to gain a fair contract with the company.
“We provide services for our customers. We give them excellent customer service, try to take care of people, and try to do the right thing. We feel that we do a good enough job that we deserve to have a fair contract from AT&T and fair treatment at the table," explained Jones.
FOX 54′s reporter Miya Payton reached out to AT&T and a spokesperson for the company said it is surprising that workers would call for a strike because they are still in the midst of negotiations.
AT&T released this statement to FOX 54:
“A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement. We strongly disagree with the union’s claims of unfair labor practices. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement.”
FOX 54 is unsure at this time if or how the strike effected AT&T customers in the CSRA. However, AT&T told us they were prepared for a strike and would continue working hard to serve its customers.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.