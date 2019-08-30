American Red Cross prepare locally for Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54′s First Alert Weather Team is telling locals that Hurricane Dorian could bring a tremendous amount of rainfall to the CSRA so potential flooding is a concern. It is important that people start preparing. FOX 54 spoke to the local American Red Cross about how they are preparing for Hurricane Dorian, and ways residents can prepare for the storm as well.
Why should you prepare ahead of time? Well the American Red Cross said it increases your chances of eliminating suffering during the face of a hurricane. Your family should be well prepared so that you are not scrambling and making last minute plans in the midst of danger. Leaders with the American Red Cross believe the number one way for residents to prepare is building an emergency kit.
Here is a list of what the American Red Cross says people need in a survival kit:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Extra batteries
- Deluxe family first aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency Blanket
- Map(s) of the area
The American Red Cross is prepared and its plans are already in motion.
“Now the American Red Cross has 30 tractor trailer loads of supplies headed toward Florida and Georgia to make sure we are prepared on the East Coast and we also have 300 volunteers in route and an additional 450 volunteers in line to help us post landfall. So we are hoping we will be set not matter what happens," explained Susan Everitt, who is an Executive Director for American Red Cross
The American Red Cross wants residents to know about its app which shows you what shelters are open and the ways to get there.
