Wendy’s shooting suspect identified

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County authorities have released a mugshot of the shooting suspect from Tuesday night at the Wendy’s on Wrightsboro Rd.
The Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for Tquavious Oshun Ruffin. He is wanted for aggravated assault and has active warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime. Ruffin is believed to be in possession of a .38 caliber revolver and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting took place Tuesday, Aug. 27 after an argument allegedly broke out between Ruffin and the victim. Ruffin then ran towards TJ Maxx and was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white shoes. The victim, who was shot in the neck, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Randall Amos, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1093.
