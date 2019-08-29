Student found with gun-shaped knife on McDuffie County school bus

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A McDuffie County student is facing punishment after reportedly being found in possession of a weapon on the school bus.
On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 29, the McDuffie County School System sent a message to parents informing them of the incident. According to that message, a Thomson-McDuffie Middle School student reported that on Wednesday, another student had a gun on the bus. An investigation revealed that the “gun” was actually a knife in the shape of a gun.
Superintendent Michele Rhodes says she applauds the student who reported the incident. “I encourage all students and parents to report any and all matters relating to school safety. We will not tolerate any issue which jeopardizes the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, or staff.”
The school system says it will punish the student who had the knife, in accordance to their code of conduct.
