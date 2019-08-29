North Augusta looks to enhance city’s entrance

North Augusta, SC (WFXG) -North Augusta mayor, Bob Petit, says when you enter the city from one side, you see a gateway and booming businesses. But, when you enter the city through the other side it’s not the same picture, he says.
Mayor Petit says the area around Martintown Road and Route 1 is filled with vacant and older buildings.
That’s why the city is considering initiatives to provide an incentive to businesses.
Petit says they’ve seen tremendous growth on one side of the city and they’d like to see that same growth on this side, “It becomes a place people want to be. You know it’s a part of our city, it’s an important part of our city and we want to make it better for businesses and the residents.”
These discussions come after North Augusta’s city administrator presented ideas to amp the area at a leadership retreat earlier this week.
In order for some of these ideas to come to life, the North Augusta council needs to further examine the suggestions.
