Habitat for Humanity built its 78th home in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It was a special day for one Augusta family because it was the day they got the keys to their brand new home.
Homeowners in the Green Meadows Subdivision now have new neighbors – the Brooks. It’s all thanks to a Habitat for Humanity project that just finished up.
“To see it come to this point is my favorite part of my job. I love it," said Executive Director of Augusta-CSRA Habitat for Humanity Elaine Matthews.
The 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house took 10 months to complete, which is much longer than a typical Habitat home. That was not a problem for the homeowners. Kesha Brooks said, “it was an extra 6 months of love put into it, and that’s how I feel.”
Brooks and her four kids will live in the house. For her, it’s personal. “It’s very heartfelt because I didn’t just go purchase a home that was built by someone else. It was actually built by myself," said Brooks.
Matthews said that Brooks had "done over 400 hours sweat-equity in this house herself. That means she was out here with a hammer and built her own house alongside her volunteers.”
This is the 78th home Habitat for Humanity has built in the CSRA, but it is so much more than a roof over the Brooks family’s head. Brooks said there will be "no more moving around from house to house. This is the stability that I wanted to give my kids, and I’ve absolutely accomplished that.”
She gets the house at a reduced market rate with zero interest. She says getting to work alongside volunteers who made it happen added something special to the entire experience. “Knowing they extended their hands with nothing to look forward to other than giving their time, it was very awesome.”
