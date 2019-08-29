Gotta find them all: JagGems hidden across Augusta University’s campuses

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A little scavenger hunt never hurt anyone. Especially for a treat.
Some Augusta University students are hunting for Jag Gems. The Augusta University Police Department hid six painted rocks around both campuses.
The game’s creator said she wanted the students to connect with cops on campus. The biggest reward? to see students have fun.
“They named the rocks and just the looks on their faces and them being excited about it. Them following on the social media pages, saying they were really excited and they had fun trying to find them going off the hints that we posted," said Augusta University Police Department Officer Samantha Desjardins.
You can turn the rock in and get a swag bag with safety info and more - if you find it. Or you can keep it.
