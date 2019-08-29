“Good God, Good Grief, Coffee and Donuts with the Chief”

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - Expressing concerns to local law enforcement can be intimidating. That’s why the Waynesboro police department works to eliminate those barriers through coffee and a doughnut at Golden Pantry.
Waynesboro Police Department Assistant Chief Tommy Henderson said, “we try to collaborate with our citizens in order to identify problems and then we empower them by trying to combat whatever those issues are together.”
They work to share the message that they’re not so different from you and me. “Most people’s only encounter with a police officer might be on a traffic stop, so in this particular instance, it’s over a cup of coffee. We can have fun, we can laugh, people aren’t so intimidated by presence of police officers," stated Chief Henderson.
During the fun, community members met Waynesboro’s newest top cop, Chief Willie James Burley. “Folks come out, they have anything they want to spread, any comments or concerns, they want to talk about, that’s what we’re here for," Chief Burley said.
