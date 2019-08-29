Georgia Military College celebrates its 50th anniversary

“The mission of Georgia Military College is to produce educated citizens and contributing members of society in an environment conducive to the development of the intellect and character of its students,” President of Georgia Military College, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell said. “And all over the greater-Augusta area, men and women with GMC degrees are hard at work making their community a better place. There’s no greater joy than hearing their success stories and knowing our mission is being accomplished one student at a time.”