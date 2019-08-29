Former employee of Aiken Board of Realtors charged in connection to credit card fraud

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested an Aiken women in connection to improper use of an organizations credit card Tuesday, Aug. 28.
Kristyne Shelton, 48-years-old, was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
According to the incident report, back in June 2018 the Sheriff’s Office looked into a complaint that Shelton had been illegally using business credit cards for personal charges and forging checks worth over one-hundred thousand dollars.
The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.