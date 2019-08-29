Former employee of Aiken Board of Realtors charged in connection to credit card fraud

Former employee of Aiken Board of Realtors charged in connection to credit card fraud
Kristyne Shelton
By Lydia Robinson | August 29, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:02 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested an Aiken women in connection to improper use of an organizations credit card Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Kristyne Shelton, 48-years-old, was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

According to the incident report, back in June 2018 the Sheriff’s Office looked into a complaint that Shelton had been illegally using business credit cards for personal charges and forging checks worth over one-hundred thousand dollars.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.