Commissioners learn what makes Augusta Regional Airport tick and what it needs to grow

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s a small airport - and the people who run it have big goals. More than 600,000 people flew out of Augusta Regional Airport in 2018, that was a record-breaking year, according to the airport’s executive director Herbert Judon.
Thursday, Aug. 29, Judon and his staff held an overview of the initiatives and projects for Augusta-Richmond County commissioners. He said our airport mirrors larger ones with the upcoming direct flights to DC and Dallas, an explosives dog and mothers’ room.
He said one of his priorities is attracting business tenants.
“We’ve got an airport business park that was developed some years ago and we would like to solicit tenants and create a more business diverse business portfolio at the airport," explained Judon.
District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams is on the Aviation Committee. He and five other commissioners listened to a presentation showcasing the airport’s current status, challenges and future goals.
“They’re talking about extending one of the taxiways, improving some of the parking out there for aircraft and things like that and keeping our budget under control," said Williams.
The airport’s executive director said he’s proposing to purchase two more passenger bridges within six months. Earlier this year the airport purchased two new ones that cost $1.4 million. His plan is to replace an old one and the airport will have a total of three.
Judon also said he’s had preliminary conversations about possible plans for a hotel but no action taken on that just yet. He said if that is something that happens he hopes developers in the private sector initiate those actions.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.