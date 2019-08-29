Clippers and cash: Dozens go bald to raise bucks for children battling cancer

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - They sat down with heads full of hair and came out bald and beautiful. Here at the Georgia Children’s Hospital, Men and women shaved their heads to honor children with cancer.
It’s for the second annual Brave the Shave event. We saw clippers, shaving gear and smiles as participants raised more than $11,000 for the cause.
There will be 11,060 new cases of cancer diagnosed in children for 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.
“I decided to ‘Brave the Shave’ this year because I have 2 little girls of my own and I would hope that someone else would do this for them, as well. It’s a great cause and it’s an honor and a pleasure to do it," said Augusta University IT Systems Engineer Charles Dawson.
Patients and their families also hung gold ribbons outside the hospital for Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.
The hospital cares for about 900 children with cancer each year, according to a news release. The money raised will support those patients.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.